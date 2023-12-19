Pictures show work going on to repair Kidderminster road after burst pipe

Green Street in Kidderminster remains closed in both directions as engineers from Severn Trent Water continue to repair the damage left from when a water pipe burst on Saturday.

The pipe burst at around 5.30am, leaving residents with either no water or a poor supply, and wasn't fully repaired until late on Monday.

It left a large hole in the road on Green Street, which is opposite Aldi, and damage to the footway and kerb lines, so has remained fenced off at both ends of the road while engineers continue to fill and repair the road, which is expected to be closed until the weekend.

A large area was left damaged by the burst pipe

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “Our teams have completed the repair to the burst main on Green Street and we’ve started the works to reinstate the road surface.

"Unfortunately, there is damage to the footway, road surface and kerb lines so we will need to work on quite a large area and it’s likely that the road will remain closed probably until next weekend.

The road is expected to be closed until the weekend

“We understand that Green Street is a busy route through the town, and we’re working hard to minimise disruption and have this work completed as quickly and safely as we can.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience while we make this important repair”.