New regeneration plans set out for residents to see

The plans will help guide the regeneration of Worcester Street in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Street Map

At the public information event on Thursday, visitors saw for themselves the proposed designs to replace the former Woolworths, Megavalue, Poundland and Sigma Aquatics buildings which will have a phased demolition over the coming weeks on Worcester Street in Kidderminster.

The new proposals have been brought forward by North Worcestershire Economic Development (NWedR) on behalf of Wyre Forest District Council.

The transformation will be achieved by the proposed creation of new high quality tiered green public space, including a play area and a landscaped winding walkway which will improve the experience for residents, shoppers, businesses and visitors.

The project is focused on improving the appearance and connection of this area of town with Bromsgrove Street and the wider Lionfields development site.

The intention is to attract new development into both the town centre and where the Glades Leisure Centre was originally.

The new space will also create improved access to the new Creative Hub currently being created in the former Magistrates Court.

The transformation of this area of town is being made possible through the government’s Future High Streets Fund (FHSF).

Councillor Dan Morehead, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member of Economic Regeneration, Planning, and the Green Agenda said: “Thank you to residents, workers and business owners who turned out to give us their views on proposed design plans for this area of the town centre.

"We would particularly like to thank our design contractors McBains and Ares Landscape Architects for their considerable effort, consideration, and expertise to get the project to this stage.”

The next step for this project is to submit a planning application which will be accessible on Wyre Forest District Council’s online planning portal in due course.