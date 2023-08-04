Nursery children enjoy animal themed activities as part of annual ‘fun week’ celebrations

Nursery children at a Kidderminster school enjoyed a ‘wild’ range of animal themed activities as part of their annual ‘fun week’ celebrations.

Children at Little Trinity Nursery in Kidderminster enjoyed a range of animal themed activities

Children at Little Trinity Nursery participated in lots of animal games and activities, including making animal biscuits, lasso letter horses and playing a feed the animals ball game.

Nursery manager Gaynor Carter said: “All the children can get involved and join us for trips to the park for outside play and sampling treats at our snack cafe.

“There are so many activities and fun things to do that the week just flies by before we know it.”

Five days full of creative activities also included snake pasta making, milk the cow game, jelly fish painting, rescue the zoo animals’ game and ‘Dear Zoo’ puppets, face painting and snapping away with the animal selfie frame game.

Miss Carter added: “We always make learning fun and the children definitely loved taking part in our special fun week.”

