Two taken to hospital after vans collide on Kidderminster road

Two people were taken to hospital after two vans collided on a road in Kidderminster.
It happened at around 8.05pm on Sunday and the two injured people were taken to Russell's Hall Hospital in Dudley.
A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Caunsall Road, Worcestershire yesterday evening at around 8.05pm.
"The collision involved two vans. Two people were taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious. The road has now been reopened."