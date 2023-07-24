Choir concert raises much-needed cash for vandal hit transport charity

Kidderminster Male Choir performing at St Mary’s Church (Picture by Colin Hill)

Kidderminster Male Choir performed at the town’s St Mary’s Church, along with Yorkshire singers Castleford Male Voice Choir, with a varied programme from classics to pop hits.

The community bus service suffered a massive loss when two specially adapted minibuses had brake components ripped out of them after thieves broke into its secure Kidderminster compound in April.

The damage was so severe that insurers have written them off, which means the charity is unlikely to recover the amount needed for replacement vehicles and future insurance costs will be significantly higher.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “The vandal attack was a major blow for Dial-A-Ride, which provides a great service for people without access to their own or public transport, and we were keen to help.

“Audience figures topped 120 and we thank all those who supported the event, enabling us to raise £1,200 to support the charity.”