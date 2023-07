Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson attack in Kidderminster

The incident took place on Eliot Walk at around 10.40pm on Thursday, July 13 when a car was set alight.

The fire is said to have caused "significant damage" to a silver Renault Clio, as well as two nearby garages.

West Mercia Police has said that officers investigating the fire believe it may have been started deliberately.