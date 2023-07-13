Kidderminster heroes honoured for saving drug addict who overdosed and elderly car crash victim

Wyre Forest Council worker, Darren Harker, saved the life of a drug addict who took an overdose in public toilets in Kidderminster's Brinton Park. Photo: Google.

Wyre Forest Council worker, Darren Harker, saved the life of a drug addict who took an overdose in public toilets in Brinton Park.

West Mercia Police's DC Aaron Johnson has received his honour for resuscitating the elderly victim of a horror crash in Kidderminster Road South.

The incident involving Mr Harker happened last year on the morning of October 13. Mr Harker was on duty when a man who had just injected himself with heroin in some public toilets raised the alarm over a friend who had taken a drug overdose and suffered a heart attack.

Despite the risks involved to himself Mr Harker went into the toilet which was dirty and littered with needles on the ground and immediately began administering CPR.

He continued until paramedics and police arrived and took over. Thanks to his immediate treatmen,t the man survived.

The incident involving DC Johnston happened on the afternoon of August 1 last year. DC Johnston was on his way home on his motorcycle when he saw the crash take place.

A car pulled out on to the main carriageway and was hit at high speed by a large van and knocked across the road.

DC Johnston immediately went to the crashed vehicle and found the elderly driver slumped at the wheel, unconscious and not breathing. He pulled the man from the car and immediately began administering CPR.

After a short time, the man began breathing again and went on to survive thanks to the on the spot treatment from DC Johnston.

Now both men have been awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and have been personally praised by Andrew Chapman, secretary of the society.

He said: "These were two very harrowing and challenging incidents and Mr Harker and DC Johnston did an absolutely wonderful job in saving the lives of the victims in both. They richly deserve the awards they are to receive.