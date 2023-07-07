Appeal by police after jewellery taken in burglary

Public help is being sought with finding the people responsible for a burglary at a Wyre Forest home.

West Mercia Forensic team have attended the scene of the burglary. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers from West Mercia Police are investigating the burglary in Churchill Lane in Kidderminster and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

The burglary happened between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday, July 5.

The Offender(s) broke in forcing the lock of a patio door and did an untidy search stealing numerous items of jewellery including the items pictured in the appeal.

Investigating officer Detective Darren Barnes said: “At present, we believe the suspect(s) would have been in the Churchill Lane area on Wednesday between 7am and 6pm, we are hoping that someone may have information which could help us – Have you seen anyone or any vehicles in the area recently acting suspiciously?

"It is not uncommon for offenders who commit this type of crime to visit the location of properties beforehand and then return sometime later to carry out the theft.

"Please get in touch to report if you have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area.”

The force has asked anyone with any CCTV or doorbell footage and any information about the burglary or who may have been offered any of the stolen items or knows the whereabouts of them to contact Detective Constable Darren Barnes on 07900 608634 or email Darren.barnes@westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

