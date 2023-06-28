Kidderminster park gets new roundabout for play area

The new roundabout in the play area at Spennells Park in Kidderminster

The parks team at Wyre Forest District Council has installed the wheelchair-friendly roundabout in the play area at Spennells Park.

It is fully accessible for children of all abilities.

Kayleigh Norton and her six-year-old son Logan recently visited the play area with Logan’s friend Tristen, also six.

It was Logan’s first ride on the new roundabout.

He has limited mobility but thanks to the roundabout’s accessible design and his mum’s encouragement he got to share the ride with Tristen.

Kayleigh said: “Inclusivity is really important, so is accessibility to appropriate play equipment.

"For Logan spinning is really good for his stimulation so the roundabout is a great addition to the play area.”

The ward members for Aggborough and Spennells, Councillors Helen Dyke, Peter Dyke and John Aston, have contributed funds from their community leadership monies to this project.

There has also been a contribution from Section 106 funds – a contribution made by developers towards the cost of providing community and social infrastructure.

Councillor Ben Brookes, cabinet member for operational services, was on hand to help Kayleigh give the roundabout some really good pushes.

He said: “It was joyous being there with Kayleigh and the boys. You cannot underestimate the value of giving children of all abilities the chance to have fun on a roundabout.

"It is something most of us have taken for granted as children. I look forward to more and more youngsters coming to Spennells Park and having a go.