Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion after suspicious package found in town centre

The suspicious package was discovered at a business premises in Exchange Street on Thursday evening with officers rushing to the scene at 5.25pm.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution while officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal examined the package as there was a "genuine concern for safety."

Officers from EOD then carried out a controlled explosion on the item.

North Worcestershire Police said: "Earlier this evening (Thursday 11 May) officers responded to a genuine concern for safety after a suspicious package was discovered at a business premises in Exchange Street in Kidderminster.

"As you can understand, we had to take every suitable precaution whilst bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.