Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion after suspicious package found in town centre

Kidderminster

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was found in Kidderminster town centre.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place.
The suspicious package was discovered at a business premises in Exchange Street on Thursday evening with officers rushing to the scene at 5.25pm.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution while officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal examined the package as there was a "genuine concern for safety."

Officers from EOD then carried out a controlled explosion on the item.

North Worcestershire Police said: "Earlier this evening (Thursday 11 May) officers responded to a genuine concern for safety after a suspicious package was discovered at a business premises in Exchange Street in Kidderminster.

"As you can understand, we had to take every suitable precaution whilst bomb disposal experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

"The package was examined by EOD who carried out a controlled explosion on the item".

