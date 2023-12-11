'Be prepared' – Alerts put in place ahead of expected flooding in Bewdley and Bridgnorth

The warning comes after the Environment Agency confirmed it was working to erect flood barriers against the River Severn, on Severn Side in Bewdley.

A flood alert was issued for the river in Bewdley, which experts expect to flood, affecting low-lying lands in the area.

The recent flooding in October meant that many streets become covered in water

People have also been urged to avoid footpaths and driving on roads near the river.

The alert, on the.Gov website, said: "River levels have risen at the Bewdley river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley to Tewkesbury.

"Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn."

Residents have also been urged to install property-level protection if required.

Flooding in Bewdley

The Environment Agency also confirmed that it expects flooding to affect roads and farmland.

It said: "We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth."

Demountable flood defences were recently completed on the Severnside South section of the river, bringing the defences up to the required level.

The latest flood warning comes as traffic restrictions in the town centre prepare to be lifted for the Christmas and New Year period.

As part of the lifting of the traffic restrictions, Stourport Road will be reopened to allow regular traffic through the holiday period.

The construction works are part of a £6.2 million scheme to install flood defence barriers in the Beales Corner area which has suffered from repeated River Severn breaches in recent years.

The new Beales Corner Flood Risk Management Scheme will feature a combination of removable flood barriers and permanent raised walls with glass panels.

As a result of the work Stourport Road, which connects to the B4190 Kidderminster Road, was closed in both directions between Kidderminster Road and Westbourne Street.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days and river watchers are monitoring the situation.