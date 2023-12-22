Choir's cancer fundraising project in danger of collapse after sponsor pulls out

Kidderminster Male Choir wanted to start singing group from scratch to spread the feel-good factor from singing, while also raising much-needed funds for Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group.

To mark Kidderminster Male Choir’s 120th anniversary the fundraising project Wyre Men Sing was going to be a landmark achievement in tribute of stalwart member Colin Tomkinson, who died from the disease.

But unless new sponsors can be found soon, the Wyre Men Sing project will fall before it has even been launched.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “It was a massive blow when an anticipated sponsor pulled out, but this is too important to let go, so we are determined to make it work.

“We desperately hope another organisation, a number of organisations or individuals will share the £2,000 needed to cover costs such as sheet music and venue hire.”

The plan is for wannabe songsters to be put through their paces over 11 weeks of rehearsals starting mid-April and culminating in a gala performance on Saturday June 29 at Kidderminster’s St George’s Church.

It is free to join Wyre Men Sing and it is hoped members will be sponsored for taking part, with money raised going to the prostate cancer support group.

Recruitment is set to start officially in January but expressions of interest can be made now and no experience of singing is needed.

Members simply must be able to commit to rehearsals on Tuesdays from 7.30pm until 9.30pm and to take part in the concert, which will also feature Kidderminster Male Choir and perhaps other groups.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the project should contact John on 07970 207035 or email wyremensing@gmail.com

Individual or group donations can be made via the Wyre Men Sing Project Choir’s Crowdfunder, www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/wyre-men-sing-project-choir, by pressing the donate button and entering any amount from £1 upwards.