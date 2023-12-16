Burst water main hits Kidderminster residents water supply all day

The burst water pipe on Green Street, has been gushing water since before 7am and Severn Trent engineers were still working to fix it at 3pm.

Severn Trent told customers at 5.45am: "Customers who currently have no water or poor pressure this morning in the DY10 and DY11 area, this is due to a burst water pipe along Green Street. Our engineers are currently on their way and we aim to have everyone back to full pressure as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience that this may be causing."

At 3.26pm Severn Trent issued an update: "Following on from our previous update, we are currently aware of a burst water main in Kidderminster, which has resulted in some of our customers being off supply.

"Our team are still working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.

"We will keep you updated on this page, and you can also get updates here: https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/check-my-area/#report-a-problem."