Who lives in a sewer pipe under the road? SpongeBob SquarePants found blocking sewer

This SpongeBob plushie was uncovered after it had blocked a sewer pipe

A SpongeBob plushie was uncovered by Severn Trent employees after blocking a Midlands sewer pipe – a long way from his home in the city of Bikini Bottom.

Last month, Severn Trent teams were investigating a reported blockage, and couldn’t quite believe their eyes when they discovered who was causing it.

Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent, said: “Our engineers did manage a chuckle but this blockage could have caused sewage to back up into people’s homes, the street or even into the local environment, which would be absolutely awful.

"On this occasion we managed to get there just in time before it caused a major incident.

“Thankfully, his mate Patrick was nowhere to be seen, but this is just one example of the bizarre things our teams find blocking sewers on a daily basis.”

In addition to the blockage in Bromsgrove, Severn Trent has battled thousands of blockages across the region in the last year alone.

Grant added: “When fats, oils and greases enter our sewer network, they can join with wipes and other sanitary products incorrectly flushed down the toilet, causing masses that block sewer pipes, and it doesn’t take much for a blockage to form.

“To avoid blockages, we advise only ever flushing the three P’s – pee, paper and poo, and disposing of oils, once cooled, in the bin.”

For further information and ways to avoid sewer misuse, visit stwater.co.uk/my-supply/waste-water/looking-after-your-sewers/avoiding-blockages/.