Brigade donates firefighting gear to Ukraine effort

By Deborah HardimanWyre ForestPublished:

Volunteers from the fire service serving Kidderminster and Bewdley will be despatched to deliver kit to be sent to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

Fire service support for Ukraine

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are contributing to an initiative to deliver equipment quickly to the Ukrainian Fire & Rescue Services response to the crisis.

Two volunteers will be driving packed vans to the home collection point with donated gear personal protection items, filters for respiratory protection, ventilation fans, scoop stretchers and chemical protection suits.

Following government approval, the service will be donating a fire appliance which will form part of the convoy being driven to Poland.

The deployment of these donations is being supported by funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and others and coordinated by the UK charity Fire Aid.

When it arrives in Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support emergency services and volunteers tackling fires on the frontline.

Hereford & Worcester brigade assistant response director and area commander Jon Butlin said: “This is an extremely worthy cause for the service to be supporting and I would like to thank everyone who has volunteered to drive the equipment to the collection point this weekend. And those that have assisted in preparing the equipment and the appliance at high speed to get it ready in time.”

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

