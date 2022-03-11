Brigade donates firefighting gear to Ukraine effort

Fire service support for Ukraine

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are contributing to an initiative to deliver equipment quickly to the Ukrainian Fire & Rescue Services response to the crisis.

Two volunteers will be driving packed vans to the home collection point with donated gear personal protection items, filters for respiratory protection, ventilation fans, scoop stretchers and chemical protection suits.

Following government approval, the service will be donating a fire appliance which will form part of the convoy being driven to Poland.

The deployment of these donations is being supported by funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and others and coordinated by the UK charity Fire Aid.

When it arrives in Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support emergency services and volunteers tackling fires on the frontline.