One of world’s oldest cast-iron footbridges gets refurb

Austcliffe footbridge

The Austcliffe footbridge, over the River Stour near Caunsall, was originally constructed c.1795, making it one of the first structures in the world ever to be made of cast iron.

Worcestershire County Council has revealed that the historic bridge is under threat due to general deterioration.

The county is now undertaking extensive conservation works with its highway’s contractor, Ringway, to restore the bridge to its former glory.

Councillor Alan Amos, cabinet member with responsibility for highways and transport said: ‘’This ancestor of a bridge is a remarkable tribute to the engineers working with a new, innovative material well over 200 years ago.

"It is fantastic that we can carefully renovate the structure so that future generations can enjoy it for many more years to come.”

Robin Drew, a Wolverley and Cookley parish councillor said: “Wolverley & Cookley Parish Council are delighted that the county council has recognised the historical significance of this well used bridge and public right of way and gone above and beyond to preserve for the future generations. On behalf of our community, thank-you.”

The four-month long project will clean, repair and replace various elements of the bridge; the steel arch has already been repainted by a specialist and reinstalled, the north abutment will be rebuilt with a new ramp and the railings leading to the bride parapet will also be replaced in keeping with the original character of the bridge.

It is expected that the fully restored cast-iron bridge will be open for use during the Spring of 2022.