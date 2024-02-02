Plan to demolish Bilston house damaged by fire 27 years ago

Planning consent for the demolition of the house in was first approved in 1997 shortly after the fire, which was described as “extensive”.

A further application that would see the house reduced to a one-storey extension to the adjoining property – number eight – was originally rejected by planners in January 2014.

The existing owners now wish to knock down the remains of number six along with the demolition of an existing garage and part demolition of an extension at the back of number eight.

In a statement submitted alongside the plans, the proposals are given as a replacement two-storey attached house at number 6 and a replacement extension at number 8, together with a new double garage.

“The proposed layout respects the format of the adjoining residential properties and this scheme will provide improved security for existing residents on a plot that has been a vacant eyesore for many years,” the statement read.

“Vehicle access to the site will be via existing access from Lawley Road, leading to the double garage which will accommodate both dwellings. Pedestrian access will be from Hall Park Street. The development will provide a replacement dwelling within a highly sustainable location that was extensively damaged by fire in the 1990s.”