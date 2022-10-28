Notification Settings

Three-bedroom 'fixer upper' property in Bilston offered up at £85,000 mysteriously pulled from auction

By Thomas Parkes

A three-bedroom "fixer-upper" property in Wolverhampton offered at a price under £100,000 has been mysteriously withdrawn before it was auctioned off.

The outside of 'fixer-upper' property in Bilston. Photo: RightMove
The home on Greens Lane, Bilston, was set to be auctioned by Bonde Wolfe for a total of £85,000 on Thursday but was removed before it was snapped up.

A note would usually appear if a property was sold prior to the auction which is not displayed on the listings – and it is not likely to feature in the upcoming December auction either, it is understood.

Inside the 'fixer-upper' property in Bilston. Photo: RightMove
The semi-detached property said to be in need of "complete refurbishment works" throughout, with images from inside of it showing wallpaper starting to peel off in the majority of the rooms.

Thomas Parkes

