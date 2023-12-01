How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 10: The Doc can't save the club

Tommy Docherty's harsh words about Alan Dodd did not appear to have had an impact on his performance on the opening day of the 1984-5 season.

The want-away defender gave Wolves the lead over Sheffield United in front of 14,908 fans at Molineux, with Tommy Langley doubling the advantage a minute later.

But the Blades had little trouble carving open the Wolves defence after the break, and the game finished 2-2.

Tommy Docherty was given a hero's welcome by fans when he arrived in June1984

If nothing else, it was a pun-writer's dream, with references to the 'Doc's tonic' and the Blades 'all cut up'. It was a tough debut for teenager Tim Flowers, who found himself in goal after the club failed to find a replacement for Burridge.

He could not be faulted for either of the goals, but it demonstrated the responsibility that would fall on his young shoulders behind Wolves' shaky defence.

A 3-2 defeat away to Leeds United the following Saturday was a disappointment, but home wins over Manchester City and Charlton Athletic propelled them up the table, and it looked like Docherty's new-look Wolves would be in with a shout of promotion at the end of the season.

A point away to Middlesbrough was followed by five league defeats in a row, with a 5-1 defeat away to Barnsley on live television being a particular humiliation.

A mini-revival at the end of October and start of November gave a brief glimmer of hope, with Wolves picking up 10 points from a four-game unbeaten run. But this was ended by another 5-1 drubbing away to Grimsby Town. The Doc's medicine did not appear to be working, and it looked like major surgery would be needed.

At the start of the season, Wolves director John Starkey described relegation as "a temporary setback rather than a disaster".

But it wasn't the only one.

As fans grew restless about the lack of money for new players, patience was also wearing thin about the lack of progress on the ground development.

Two years earlier, Mike Rowland had unveiled his bold four-year programme to redevelop Molineux into a 35,000-capacity stadium, trade centre, science park, leisure centre, boys' club and offices.

Work on a new Waterloo Road stand was due to have begun in May, 1983, and the entire scheme was due to have been finished within four years. The company had also secured a £2.1 million grant from the Government's regeneration fund. Now, halfway through the timescale, Rowland was long gone and not a brick had been laid. The Molineux Hotel, which Allied Properties had pledged to restore, had decayed to a ruined wreck.

The Molineux Hotel, pictured at the time when Wolves were supposed to be restoring the building

At a meeting in September, Councillor John Bird, leader of Wolverhampton Council, questioned Allied's commitment to the club.

"Not as much has happened at the ground, including the hotel improvements, as we would have wished," he said.

"This scheme would improve that part of the town and it is our policy to see the town improved to the best of our ability. But the enthusiasm of Allied seems to have cooled."

Wolves chairman Derek Dougan insisted that the scheme, which would ultimately require £9 million of government and ratepayers' cash, would still go ahead. But he said he could not go into details as Starkey, who was chief executive of Allied Properties, was away on holiday.

Derek Dougan and John Starkey

The following month, Allied appointed Finnish banking group Kansallis-Osake-Pankki to seek new backers for the project. Starkey put on a brave face, saying the deal was the first step in helping to "change the face of football in Britain". But it also raised questions about whether Allied Properties was running short of funds.

These fears were reinforced the following March, when Councillor Jim Carpenter revealed that the authority had done a deal with the club, agreeing to pay the rent for rooms in the John Ireland stand used by Wolverhampton Polytechnic three months in advance.

Wolves vice-chairman Roger Hipkiss pointed out that the rent on the rooms was set for review, and by paying up front the council had avoided a probable rent rise. But is also showed just how desperate the club was for money.

But the real bombshell came in a 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton on December 1 in front of just 7,463 fans which marked the beginning of a woeful run that would see them go a dreadful 21 games without a win in either the league or the FA Cup.

Indeed, they would win just two more league games all season, a 1-0 victory away to Carlisle on April 8, and a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the last home game of the season on May 6.

By this time, Wolves had already been relegated. Two days earlier, Wolves had travelled to Brighton for the game that sealed their fate. Brighton took an early 2-0 lead, and then in the 27th minute they were awarded a penalty. Teenage keeper Flowers managed to save the spot-kick, but sustained a head injury in the process.

Controversially, the referee refused to allow Flowers time out for treatment, and instead ordered that the penalty be taken again. Wolves lost the game 5-1, their third defeat by this scoreline that season. Indeed, it was a game which summed up Wolves' season; while they had certainly experienced some bad luck, it could only be considered incidental in what would go down in history as one of the worst campaigns in the club's proud history.

Nobody was surprised when Docherty was fired in July, apart from, perhaps, the length of time it had taken the Bhattis to come to their decision. His reign at Wolves was also marred by allegations of nepotism when assistant manager Jim Barron and coach Frank Upton were fired to make way for Docherty's son Michael, who 'needed a job'. The pair took Wolves to an industrial tribunal, and won their case.

Wolves manager Tommy Docherty with assistant Jim Barron, pictured in August 1984

Docherty later revealed that he had his doubts about taking on the job in the first place, but it was an opportunity that looked too good to refuse.

"I could hardly say ‘no’ when a club as famous as that came in for me," he said. "But it was a hopeless task really. There was no money. I wasn’t sure I’d be able to work with Derek Dougan but I accepted the challenge anyway.

"As for the Bhattis, I only met them twice – once when they hired me and once when they fired me."

Maybe Wolves should have remembered Docherty's famous quote about his time at Rotherham.

“I promised I would take Rotherham out of the Second Division – and I took them into the Third. The old chairman said, ‘Doc, you’re a man of your word!’”

The season had ended with a 3-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers, finishing bottom of the table with 33 points from 42 games, and a goal difference of minus 42.

The excitement surrounding Docherty's appointment at the start of the season ended with Wolves being relegated to the third tier for only the second time in their history.

Still, things couldn't get much worse, could they?