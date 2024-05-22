Appeal launched after dead puppies found along with body of dog set on fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two separate incidents by Wolverhampton Canal involving dead puppies and a dog's body that was set on fire.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, May 12, when a member of the public found the bodies of two puppies next to a canal near Central Drive, Bilston.

The dogs looked to be just days old and were wet – as though they had been in the canal – and were in a state of decomposition.

The following day, another member of the public found the body of an adult dog – thought to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier – which had been tied up and set on fire. The dog was also found next to the canal, beneath the A463 duel carriageway underpass.

The adult dog was found tied up and burnt under an underpass beneath the A463 duel carriageway

Now, the RSPCA is asking anyone with information relating to get in touch as soon as possible.

Vicki Taylor, who is investigating both incidents, said: "There is nothing to suggest these two incidents are linked, however, we are looking into both of them and would appeal for anyone with information about either to get in touch.

"We don't know if the puppies were drowned, and we are keen to speak to anyone who knows what happened as it seems suspicious."

The dog's body was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Hospital to be examined, where no microchip was found. It is not believed that the dog was alive when set on fire.

Ms Taylor continued: "We are also eager to learn more about the dog in the underpass. We don't understand why someone set fire to the dog and we are eager to find out why the dog was there in the first place.

"We're urging anyone who knows anything about either of these incidents to get in touch with us."

Those with information can call the RSPCA's appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and ask to speak to investigator Vicki Taylor.