Feel the force as part of weekend celebration around comics and Star Wars

On what has popularly become known as Star Wars Day, Forbidden Planet in the Wulfrun Centre in Wolverhampton will be celebrating one of the biggest franchises of all time alongside comics and cosplay.

Taking place on May 4 and also on May 5, which is called Revenge of the fifth, the store will also be giving away free comics through the event as part of Free Comic Book Day, with a range of titles being given away, including Daredevil and Transformers.

Manager Chris Ball spoke about what the store would be doing over the weekend, as well as talking about the importance of each different day.

He said: "Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises going, so May the 4th is May the Force be with you and May the 5th is Revenge of the Fifth.

"We'll be doing some discounts in the store and celebrate Star Wars, as well as Free Comic Book Day, as the two have fallen on the same day this year, whereas Free Comic Book Day has been a separate entity celebrated on the first Saturday in May.

"It's been going on for quite a few years and we celebrate all things comic books, so there's a large range of comic books available on the day, from children's books to slightly older books for adults, all for one free issue each per person."

Mr Ball said the event would also see cosplayers from Central Legion would also be part of the event, raising money for charities such as Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, while there would also be competitions during the weekend as well.

He said that as a self-confessed nerd, it was great to be able to celebrate the annual events and show that Star Wars was as relevant now as it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said: "Be able to be a comic book fan for years and actually give away free to comics to people is really nice and we can share what was, before the Marvel movies came out, a bit niche, whereas it's all very mainstream now.

"With Star Wars, it's very relevant now as there's new series coming out, such as Star Wars Acolytes, and there's more movies coming soon, so Star Wars is never going to go away."

