Council looking at plans for disposal of open land
A set of open ground near a doctors surgery could be disposed of under new council plans.
Wolverhampton Council has put up a notice of proposed disposal of open space on Whitburn Close in Pendeford under the Local Government Act 1972 Section 123(2A).
The plans would see the current land, which is located next to Pendeford Health Centre, disposed of as public open space.
The Council has asked for anyone who objects to the plans to either write online or in writing to David Pattison, chief operating officer and solicitor to Wolverhampton Council, at Wolverhampton Civic Centre by May 13.