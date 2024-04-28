Council looking at plans for disposal of open land

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Council has put up a notice of proposed disposal of open space on Whitburn Close in Pendeford under the Local Government Act 1972 Section 123(2A).

The plans would see the current land, which is located next to Pendeford Health Centre, disposed of as public open space.

The Council has asked for anyone who objects to the plans to either write online or in writing to David Pattison, chief operating officer and solicitor to Wolverhampton Council, at Wolverhampton Civic Centre by May 13.