No arrest made a week on from suspected arson attack at Wolverhampton industrial estate

The blaze started at Grab Hire on Webnor Industrial Estate off Ettingshall Road, Coseley, at around 1am on April 17.

It tore through two heavy good vehicles (HGVs) which were parked at the site.

West Midlands Police said it was treating the incident as arson and launched an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that enquiries were ongoing and an arrest was yet to be made.

The director of Grab Hire, Gagandeep Kaur, claims to have captured a masked suspect on CCTV who appeared to start the fire.

Ms Kaur added that the destroyed HGVs were the only two the business had.