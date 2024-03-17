Sinderellas Showbar, Exchange Street, is open seven days a week from 10pm until 6am.

The club describes itself online as: "A large lapdancing club, with plenty gorgeous dancers from around the world and the best stage shows, stag shows and birthday shows, with a smoking terrace and fully stocked bar.

"There are private dance booths and a guaranteed good night out for yourself, as a couple or group, call for bookings and any info or just pop in."

The club is also popular with nightclubbers, late drinkers and rappers who like to record videos at the club.

Owners Wolves Nitelife have applied to Wolverhampton Council to extend the terms of their licence.

A public notice posted by the company said: "Wolves Nitelife Ltd hereby give notice that, in accordance with Section 2 and Schedule 3 of theLocal Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982, on 8th March 2024 we applied to City of Wolverhampton Council for the grant of a licence to enable me to carry on the business of a Sexual Entertainment Venue at premises known as Sinderellas Showbar, 2nd Floor Exchange Vaults, Exchange Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1TS.

"The proposed days and hours being Monday to Saturday 10pm to 6am (the following morning)."

Residents of Wolverhampton have the right to object to the application.

The public notice added: "Any person wishing to object to the application should submit representations in writing to City of Wolverhampton Council, Licensing Services, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DA by not later than 05.04.2024."