Watch: Round of applause and regulars raise a glass as Wolverhampton club president makes his final journey.

Ken Harris' funeral took place at Bushbury Crematorium and he got a rousing send off and a round of applause as the cortege took off from the West End Club in Merridale Street West which he called home. At the crematorium many more people turned up to wish the Tom Jones fan farewell and send him off to the sounds of 'Green Green Grass of Home.'

The president of the club – believed to be the oldest working men's club in the country – was taken ill just after Christmas and died aged 80 in February. His great, great grandfather was one of the founders of the West End Club in 1893 and he and his wife of 56 years Pat set up home in the shadow of its first venue before it moved to its present headquarters.

Many people at the gathering before the funeral recalled how he was always welcoming to visitors old and new and how he liked to dress up for theme nights and loved nothing better that belting out a rendition of a Tom Jones song on the karaoke.

Ken and long time friend and club secretary Doug Whild worked tirelessly to keep the club going in recent years and in July last year launched a 'pints for under £2' initiative in a bid to bring more trade in.

Friends and family of Ken Harris gathered outside the West End Club in Merridale to pay their respects before his funeral and burst into a round of applause.

An emotional Doug said he missed his friend every day and his death had been a 'massive blow' to everyone associated with the club.

He said: "I can't remember a time when Ken wasn't involved here, he was a permanent fixture and loved nothing better than the live music and karaoke which we have become known for.

"All the entertainment is free and the price of the drinks deliberately low to deal with the cost of living and in an effort to bring people into the club whether they have been here before or not – Ken would always have a word with everyone present to welcome them here, make sure they had a drink and everything needed to help give them a good time."

His daughter in law Jayne Reece called him 'the life and soul of every party and a born entertainer.'

The funeral of Ken Harris, president of the West End Working Men's Club, Wolverhampton took place on Friday. Ken's best friend Doug Whild, is chairman of the club. and was emotional as he spoke of Ken's passing.

She said: "He was a fabulous father, father in law, grandfather, husband and just a wonderful person.

"The West End Club was where he excelled and oozed fun and laughter – he was a born entertainer and massive Tom Jones fans and thought he sounded like him, I can admit now that he did.

"There is a lot of history here and I think the fact the club was in his heart due to his family founding it and being there through the good times and the bad times like Covid.

The funeral procession leaves from outside the West End Club to Bushbury Crematorium

"He fought to get it to what it is today which is a welcoming venue with affordable drinks and great entertainment, that will probably be his legacy and what he would want it to be."