Section of Birmingham New Road to be closed this weekend

A small section of A4123 Birmingham New Road, by the former Hanson's Ale Bridge, between Burnt Tree and Tipton Road junction, will be closed to vehicles to allow the safe installation of the supporting beams for the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension.

The Wolverhampton bound lanes will be closed, while one lane will remain open for traffic heading towards Birmingham.

To facilitate these works, a diversion route for vehicles will be in place via Birmingham Road, while pedestrian access will be maintained at all times with designated crossing points in place.

All local attractions and businesses remain open as usual for the duration of the works.