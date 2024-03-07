New gym opened to provide place for teenagers to train

The new gym has been opened at WV Active-Aldersley and is available for free through the Yo! Active programme.

Suitable for young people aged 14 to 18, the Youth Gym features cardio and resistance machines and has been developed as part of the recent £1 millon refurbishment of gyms at Wolverhampton Council’s three leisure centres, WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams and WV Active Central.

Cardio equipment available includes three Matrix treadmills, three cross-trainers, a 'stairmaster', three bikes and a rowing machine, while resistance machines include a leg press, leg extension, leg curl, chest press, shoulder press, hip abductor and adductors, lat pulldown and functional trainer.

The Youth Gym is free to use every Saturday from 9am to 11am by any 14 to 18-year-olds with a free Yo! Active membership.

To take part, they should create free WV Active account online through the WV Active website, wvactive.com, by calling 01902 551010 or by visiting WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams or WV Active Central.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "We are delighted to have opened our new Youth Gym at WV Active Aldersley, giving teenagers the chance to use some of the best equipment available."

The Youth Gym replaces the old sports bar, but refreshments are still available at the centre’s café.

The council has teamed up with Wolves Foundation to deliver Yo! Active, with the Foundation providing up to 40 hours of free activities every week at the council's WV Active leisure centres, community centres and other locations around the city over the next two years.

Yo! Active also offers free court bookings, swimming and gym sessions at WV Active.

For more details, and to book places, go to yowolves.co.uk/yo-active.