Five-hour fog warning in place for Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire
A five-hour yellow warning for fog has been issued for parts of the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire.
By Emma Walker
Published
The Met Office has put the weather alert in place from 4.30am up until 9am on Wednesday.
A spokesman said: "Fog and freezing fog patches, dense in places, likely to cause some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.
"Expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services."
