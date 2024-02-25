Football hardman Neil Ruddock gets Wolves tattoo after hearing about plight of girl, 3

The former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham defender was touched by the plight of a Wolves fan's daughter, so decided to get a Hi Ho Wolves tattoo after visiting Molineux.

Jason Guy’s daughter Olivia, now three, was born with 1p36, a rare condition that typically causes severe intellectual disability. She spent around six weeks in the Neonatal Unit at New Cross Hospital from October 2020.

Jason has supported a host of fundraising events, working with the RWT Charity, and the garden project is his latest passion. He has managed to net £8,000 so far towards the £30,000 appeal.

Jason and Neil raised nearly £10,000 in 48 hours after setting up a JustGiving page called Razor's Kid's Garden as the money will help build a garden for the children's ward. Jason agreed to get a tattoo of Neil's team, Millwall, and Neil got a bit of Old Gold on his arm.