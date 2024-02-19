Man arrested after Wolverhampton crash leaves woman and teenager in 'critical condition'

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of Rookery Lane and Goldthorn Hill, Penn, just before 8.45pm on Friday.

A blue Volkswagen Polo and a blue Suzuki SX4 S Cross were involved in the crash.

A woman in her 60s and a teenage boy remain in hospital in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the Folkestone area of Kent on Saturday and, following checks at hospital, was transferred to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

Det Sgt Julie Lyman, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Although an arrest has been made we are still working to establish exactly what happened.

"We have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and trawling local CCTV but we'd ask anyone who was in the area, or was driving through and has dashcam, to get in touch."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, by calling 101, or emailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 4599 of February 16.