Timeline of former Wolverhampton problem pub as latest housing plan for site is approved

The Rookery Tavern, also known as The Rook, in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, was shut 10 years ago and knocked down in 2022.

Since then there have been two plans to replace the building with homes, both of which have been approved.

It's the latest development in the history of the Wood Street site which has been plagued with crime and anti-social behaviour over the last decade.

May 2014

The Rookery Tavern in 2014, the last year it was open

A man drove his car into a crowd of people outside the pub, leaving one man with serious injuries.

After getting into an argument with a customer he sped into the group of men and attempted to reverse back over one of them. He left his victim with cuts to his knees, a fractured right knee and fractured vertebrae.

The driver was jailed in February 2015.

Late 2014

The pub in January 2015 shortly after its closure

The pub was boarded up after closing suddenly.

July 2015

The Rookery Tavern was listed as an asset of community value on July 7.