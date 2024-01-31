Work gets underway on new Wolverhampton city centre college campus

Aerial photos have shown the work beginning on the £61 million City Learning Quarter, a new state-of-the-art campus for Wolverhampton College to replace the existing Paget Road site.

Built around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area of the city centre, it will incorporate the site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood, adjacent to the West Midlands Metro stop.

The new campus, which has been supported by Government funding, will establish new educational facilities for Wolverhampton College, Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library, benefitting skills and employment outcomes for residents across the city and wider region.

The proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with further funding coming through a combination of £5 million from the Towns Fund, £22 million from the Levelling Up Fund and £22 million from the Department for Education, plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.