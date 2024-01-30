Wolverhampton city centre Premier Inn 'closes doors for refurbishment'
A Wolverhampton city centre hotel has reportedly closed for refurbishments.
The announcement comes as rumours spread online that the Premier Inn on Broad Gauge Way, Wolverhampton, was closing for good as workmen were spotted inside the building.
However, the Express & Star visited the site near to Wolverhampton Railway Station to find the doors closed.
A staff member at the neighbouring Bluebrick Table pub said the hotel had shut for refurbishments.