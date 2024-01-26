Comedians, actors, musicians... and Luke Skywalker? Meet celebrity fans of the Black Country derby

Both West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers can call on the support of some famous names in TV, music and film ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash at the Hawthorns, including some names that may come as a surprise.

The blue-and-white striped Albion half of the Black Country derby divide features some very well-known fans such as comedians Frank Skinner, Sir Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Julie Walters and Josie Lawrence, as well as TV presenter and columnist Adrian Chiles.

Frank Skinner would talk about the club regularly on Fantasy Football League, and featured Baggies legend Jeff Astle each week for a song at the end of the show, while Adrian Chiles published a Baggies-related book in 2007 and presented the acclaimed Albion-themed BBC documentary Whites v Blacks: How Football Changed a Nation.

Sir Lenny Henry was friends with some of the players back in the late 1970s

Sir Lenny Henry, who hails from Dudley, is a lifelong Albion supporter, and was friends with players at the club back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He has also worked the club into his stand-up and acting gigs - and says that he had trials with the club as well.

Former boxing world champion and Olympic medallist Richie Woodhall, One Direction singer Liam Payne, actor Matthew Marsden and BBC Midlands Today presenter Mary Rhodes are also fans of the club.

Liam Payne was born in Wolverhampton, but has grown up a Baggies fan. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Liam Payne grew up in Wolverhampton, but was brought up a Baggies fan and has been seen in the crowd at the Hawthorns, as well as proclaiming his love for the club on social media.

Among the other notable fans of the Baggies include musicians Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, Stu Hartland and Jon Brookes, former Wimbledon tennis singles champion Goran Ivanisevic and TV gardener Percy Thrower.

Eric Clapton became a fan of West Brom through his grandparents

Rock legend Eric Clapton sported an Albion scarf on the cover of his album 'Backless' to show his love for the club and also sponsored Albion's UEFA Cup tie against Galatasaray in 1978, with his love of the club reportedly coming from living with his grandparents, who were keen supporters.

Dave "Blind Dave" Heeley said he thought it would be a 3-1 win for Albion. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Charity fundraiser Dave "Blind Dave" Heeley has become well-known through his charity exploits, such as being the first blind man to complete the seven-marathon challenge, and is a lifelong Baggies fan.

He said he felt this weekend's game was going to be a great occasion, and said that the fact that it had been 12 years since fans had been able to watch a game between the two sides made the occasion even more special.

He said: "It's been a long time and, right now, we're Championship and they're Premier League, but all form goes out the window when you're talking about a local derby, especially when it's an FA Cup game.

"I remember the last time we played them with fans allowed in in 2012 when we beat them 5-1. I went into Wolverhampton to a bike shop and when I mentioned the score, they said I might want to stay quiet!

"I just think it's going to be a great occasion and I hope the fans enjoy the game and celebrate whatever way it goes. I think it will either be 2-1 or 3-1 to the Baggies."