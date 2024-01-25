West Midlands transport chiefs share top travel tips for Black Country derby day

Mark Corbin, director of network resilience at Transport for West Midlands (TFWM) features in a video which was tweeted for the thousands of fans expected to make their way to the Hawthorns for the game against Wolves, which kicks off at 11.45am.

It includes advice that train services won't be operating between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street due to planned engineering works, which will also impact services from Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell & Dudley, and Smethwick Rolfe Street. Bus replacement services will be in use for local passengers.

Services operating between Kidderminster, Snow Hill and the Hawthorns are running as normal for a Sunday, but are expected to be extremely busy.

Extra trams will be provided for supporters but the network is expected to be very busy between 10am and 3.30pm.

The TFWM website warns motorists travelling on the A41 Expressway, Birmingham Road, Holyhead Road, Soho Road, and roads around The Hawthorns, congestion is expected.

Drivers are asked to plan their route, travel earlier if they can and also to consider alternative routes.

The fourth round FA Cup game is expected to attract a capacity crowd of nearly 27,000 at The Hawthorns.