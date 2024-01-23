Teenager hailed a hero after giving CPR to his grandfather in street after Wolves match

Asda worker Alfie Furlong, 19, said the "adrenalin took over" as he performed life-saving CPR on his 66-year-old grandfather, John Furlong.

Alfie, who is also studying Sports Coaching and PE at Staffordshire University, was driving his grandfather home after they had watched their beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers play against West Ham, when he noticed that he had slumped in the passenger seat.

The teenager said: "I shook him and he didn't respond so I realised straight away that something wasn't right. I pulled over where I could and luckily someone outside one of the houses called 999 for me.

"Together with some people from the house I dragged my grandad out of the car so he was laying on the ground and the ambulance operator told me to start CPR as he was not breathing.

"The lady from the house held the phone for me and the operator was counting me through steps. She just kept saying one, two, three, four and I did it to that rhythm. I did a bit of CPR training when I was at Stafford College but not much.