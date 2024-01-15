Sadness as Wolverhampton pub set for closure and uncertain future

The Firs in Castlecroft in Wolverhampton has been part of the area since the 1950s, but staff and customers have been taking in the news that the pub is set to close its doors in February after it was believed to have been sold.

The rumours about the pub had first started on social media with people asking questions about the pub's future and, on a cold Monday afternoon, the pub, which is owned by Marstons, was open, but with only a few people in and one person working on the bar.

The member of staff, who didn't want to be named, said she and other members of staff had been told that the sale had taken place and the pub was due to close in February, although she didn't know what was going to replace the pub.

She said: "We were all told last week that the pub had been sold by the brewery, but I don't know what's coming here instead, although I've heard rumours that it's going to be one of those Indian grill places.

"We're all pretty gutted, to be honest, as the sale's come as a surprise and it means we've all got to find new jobs, so it's a tough time."