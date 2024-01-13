Festive activities programme judged a success

Most of the activities in the Yo! Wolves Christmas programme were funded by Wolverhampton Council and the Department for Education (DfE) and included a free meal.

Councillor Christopher Burden, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are delighted with the response to the Yo! Wolves Christmas programme, with many providers fully booked and hundreds of children and young people taking part across the city.

“We now have a large portfolio of local organisations offering a wide choice of holiday activities, from active sport and recreation through to arts and crafts and fun and games.

“It’s so important for young people and families to have something to do during school holidays, especially during these difficult times of financial hardship when families need all the help they can get.

“We are now finalising plans for February half-term to ensure that we can provide another brilliant range of activities and opportunities across the city.”

Councillor Burden visited Genius Tuition based at Warstones Primary School in Penn, one of the providers involved in this year’s festive programme.

Mohammed Awzal from Genius Tuition said: “Our Yo! Christmas activity and events week has gone really well and it was great to welcome Councillor Burden to one of our sessions where he could see first-hand how much the children are learning and enjoying themselves.”

Meanwhile, the Let Us Play charity provided a huge range of activities over the holidays for five to 19-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Assistant charity manager Claire McKen said: "Our play schemes are a great success, with sessions generally fully booked on every day.

“There's always a great atmosphere and a team effort with every single individual committed to the work and ethos of the charity and the children we support. The funding grant we are able to access meant we could support even more children."

Parent Jo Strong said: “Let Us Play offer a wide variety of great activities with lots of trips and the food element, which is always healthy and balanced, is very helpful.

"It allows our children to try new things that they would not try at home due to their special needs.”

Yo! Wolves’ ‘Young Inspectors’ were also out and about, dropping in at several locations to speak to participants and find out what was working well and what they found particularly enjoyable.