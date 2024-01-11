Man arrested after attempted robbery in Wolverhampton

Police were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident, which took place in the Whitmore Reams area in the early hours on Thursday.

Whilst walking along Chester Street, a man was allegedly threatened with a knife and told to give up his mobile phone.

The man ran off but officers on the scene spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Following a foot chase, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a knife was recovered.

He is in custody awaiting police interview whilst officers continue with their enquiries into the attempted robbery.

Separately, another man is currently being held in police custody for questioning in connection with a robbery in Chapel Ash on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was arrested near to the Subway in Wolverhampton city centre on Wednesday afternoon after a woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of her coat.

West Midlands Police said robbery is a local policing priority in Wolverhampton and has urged anyone with information about those involved in crime across the city to get in touch via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.