Wolverhampton student on tour in China after being cast in sequel to iconic musical

Tettenhall College student Daniel Webley has been cast as Gustave in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies Asia tour.

Currently in China, the 11-year-old is among three young talents cast for the part in the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera.

He went through a hard casting process in Shaftesbury Avenue, the heart of theatre in London.

When discovering he secured the role, Daniel said: "I was so excited when my mum and dad told me I had got the role.

"I couldn’t believe it; I was jumping with joy that my hard work paid off and I will be doing what I love in China and making the best memories ever.”

The achievement is testament to Daniel's dedication and passion for performing arts.

He previously showcased his talent in productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, as Christopher Robin in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh UK tour and in Nativity! The Musical in Birmingham.