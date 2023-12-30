Delays after crash in Wolverhampton
A crash in Wolverhampton caused "minor disruption" on the A459 on Saturday evening.
The collision was reported by West Midlands Roads at 5.15pm.
They said the incident happened on the A459 Dudley Road junction with Parkfield Road.
It was reportedly causing delays - described as "minor disruption" - on all approaches.
It was likely to cause longer delays as the incident coincided with the end of the Wolves match.
National Express buses were affected by the crash too:
They confirmed service disruption in a statement saying: "Due to a collision on Parkfields Road, Wolverhampton, Bus 25 will be diverting both directions via: Wolverhampton Road East, Lawnswood Avenue, Birmingham New Road and Parkfield Road. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."