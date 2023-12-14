Wolves players put smiles on faces of poorly patients at Wolverhampton hospital in Christmas visit
Wolves players have paid a visit to young patients at a Wolverhampton hospital to spread the festive cheer.
Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina, Pedro Neto and Tommy Doyle took on the role of Santa for the day at New Cross Hospital when they handed out black and gold-themed presents in the hope of putting a smile on the faces of the patients.
The first-team players, who are busy preparing for Sunday’s Premier League game at West Ham, chatted to the youngsters and their parents whilst taking a tour of Children's Wards A21 and A23, and the Paediatric Assessment Unit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig, who is a father of three himself, said: "It’s always good to come in and give children a little gift.
"It helps the children and hopefully brings them and their families a bit of joy at a difficult period for them, especially at this time of year.
"At this time of year kids should be excited for Christmas, and, as a parent myself, the last place you want to be with your child right now is in hospital, so it’s great to see the smiles on their faces."
The visit was a dream come true for Sophia Bowdler, aged six, who is an outpatient undergoing chemotherapy for glioma, a form of cancer, in her optic nerve.