Wolverhapton NHS staff in 'Souper' effort to help the homeless at Christmas

Staff from Ward C25 at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust will be running the soup kitchen on Saturday 23 December at Holy Trinity Church in Short Heath.

Working alongside staff from Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, they will provide hot drinks, warm food, and an essential gift bag to homeless people.

Mykala Jackson, senior sister on Ward C25, said staff on the ward wanted to give something back to the community after all the support they were given during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “During COVID-19 we were supported so much by the public that we wanted to give something back.

“Christmas is a time for family and friends, cosy nights in, with food and warmth. Unfortunately, some people don’t have that. We see first-hand the struggles people go through and how the festive period can make things harder.

“So my nursing team and I decided to run a soup kitchen. To help raise funds for the food and gifts, we are running a raffle with several prizes available which will be drawn on Tuesday 5 December.”

Mykala’s husband Aaron Jackson is also helping to raise money for the items by running 100 miles in November.

The 33-year-old said: “I work for the RAF so I have to keep my fitness levels up, but doing 100 miles in a month is a big challenge. I have currently completed 75 miles, with 25 to go.

“I think it is brilliant what Mykala and her colleagues are doing and I want to support them any way I can.”

Amanda Winwood, charity development manager, said: “It is lovely to hear our staff helping those in need this Christmas – on top of their very busy day jobs. It just shows how thoughtful, kind and caring they are.”

Raffle tickets are £1.50 a strip and are available to purchase from the ward or by emailing mykala.jackson@nhs.net.

Donations can also be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/c25soupkitchen?utm_term=vrPPmMXXY

Picture caption from left to right – Samantha Perry HCA, Myra Niaz, Sister, Mykala Jackson, Senior Sister, Aaron Jackson and Karen Bendall, Staff Engagement and OD Lead at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.