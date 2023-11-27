Wetherspoon plans to expand £15 million hotel scheme at Wolverhampton pub

Wetherspoon has submitted a revised planning application to add a new storey and a further 25 hotel rooms to its transformative proposals for The Moon Under Water pub in the city centre.

The popular pub chain was granted planning approval by Wolverhampton Council in September for its £15 million redevelopment of the Lichfield Street venue, which will generate around 70 new jobs.

Permission is already in place for the establishment of a heritage centre in the basement, the conversion of the first, second and third floors into a 71-bedroom hotel, external and internal alterations – including the creation of a refurbished and enlarged public house on the ground floor, a first-floor rear garden terrace and new shopfront.

A computer generated image of what the new interior of the Moon Under Water pub/hotel could look like

If approved, the revised proposal will also see the creation of an additional 21 rooms in a newly built fourth storey, plus a further four rooms in an extension over an existing flat roof.

The current 40,000 sq ft space above the pub, with its Art Deco frontage, has been empty for more than 33 years after being home to the old Co-op store.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The hotel is a major part of the development.

“We are pleased to have increased the number of rooms that we are hoping to offer in the hotel.”

Council bosses have welcomed the 'exciting' plans.

A computer generated image of the what the new beer garden could look like

Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, added: “This revised planning application from Wetherspoon to develop additional hotel rooms on top of its already extensive original proposal demonstrates great confidence in our city and will breathe new life into an empty space at the heart of the city centre.

“It is an exciting proposition that will boost our hotel offer and provide jobs for local people.

“The council’s city centre transformation works are creating better public spaces that will attract more visitors and enable businesses to thrive and grow through a blended approach of retail supported by events and activities in quality public spaces and city centre living.

“The works on Victoria Street and North Street are demonstrating this, especially since the reopening of The Halls Wolverhampton – and we welcome this redevelopment from one of the biggest chains in the hospitality sector.”

The popularity of the Civic and Wulfrun Halls has given a shot in the arm to nearby pubs and it is hoped it may spark interest from family restaurant chains to open up as the night-time economy grows.

A planned £6m box park leisure venue is also part of a wider plan to bring life back to the city.