Two 12-year-old boys arrested in Wolverhampton murder probe

He died after being stabbed on open land off Laburnum Road, near to East Park and Stowlawn Playing fields, just before 8.30pm on Monday.

A blue forensic tent was erected in the area where Mr Seesahai died

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested last night from their home addresses on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police increased dedicated patrols in the area of Stowlawn after the arrests in response to community concerns.

Residents living on Green Park Avenue, Wolseley Road, Westfield Road and Laburnum Road woke up to the area cordoned off on Tuesday.

DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Officers named Shawn later on Tuesday. DCI Dave Sanders, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "While our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, our focus is on identifying exactly what has happened and bringing those responsible before the courts."

Anyone with any information can call 101or get in contact via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information.