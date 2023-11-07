Deadline extended for consultation into safer partnership working

The consultation about the new Safer Wolverhampton Partnership Strategy has been extended until the end of the month to enable more people to help shape it by having their say.

The partnership’s current three-year strategy comes to an end later this year and work is underway to refresh its strategic priorities for the next period.

Five proposed priority areas have been developed following workshops with a number of partners and stakeholders including statutory agencies, third sector organisations and residents’ groups.

These are anti-social behaviour, alcohol and drug-related crime, public place violence, the safety of women and girls, and neighbourhood crime.

The Safer Wolverhampton Partnership wants to ensure the strategy reflects the views of all partners and communities and is now seeking further views from residents and other stakeholders on these priorities.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: "The Safer Wolverhampton Partnership understands that issues of crime, community safety and harm reduction are very complex and require an integrated partnership response.

“The partnership also understands that these issues are incredibly important to residents and communities and therefore wants to ensure that their voice is reflected throughout the strategy.

"This is a key opportunity to influence how services will be delivered over the next few years, so please take this opportunity to be part of shaping the city’s future.

“We want as many people as possible to have their say, and so have extended the consultation period until the end of this month.”

Wolverhampton Council has said that if there is support for the proposed priorities, they will form the basis of the strategy development which will be presented to the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership Board for approval in the autumn.

The closing date for comments has been extended until Thursday, November 30 and comments can be made by going to consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/swp/strategy2023-2026.