Eighteen adorable cats near the Black Country waiting for their forever home

Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.

Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.

Here are all of the cats in the region that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.

Bubbles

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Zeze (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Twilight

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Midnight (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Midnight

Age: Female

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Twilight (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Sue

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Dave (brother)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Dave

Age: 4 months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Sue (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Zeze

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Bubbles (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Bullet

Age: Three

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Casper

Age: Three

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Mashaal

Age: One

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Princess

Age: 10

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Tinkerbell

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Tinkerbell

Age: 10

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Princess

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Bobby

Age: Two

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Hilda

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Herbert

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Zelda

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Zelda

Age: Three months

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Herbert

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Tippy

Age: Two

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Boo

Age: Seven

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit https://www.cats.org.uk/.