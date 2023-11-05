Eighteen adorable cats near the Black Country waiting for their forever home
Cats Protection has dozens of adorable kittens waiting for their forever home.
Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.
Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.
Here are all of the cats in the region that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.
Bubbles
Age: One
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Zeze (sister)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Twilight
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Midnight (sister)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Midnight
Age: Female
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Twilight (sister)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Sue
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Dave (brother)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Dave
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Sue (sister)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Zeze
Age: One
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Bubbles (sister)
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Bullet
Age: Three
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Casper
Age: Three
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Mashaal
Age: One
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Princess
Age: 10
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Tinkerbell
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Tinkerbell
Age: 10
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Princess
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Bobby
Age: Two
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Hilda
Age: One
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Herbert
Age: Four months
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Zelda
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Zelda
Age: Three months
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Herbert
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
Tippy
Age: Two
Gender: Female
Rehome with: Alone
Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
Boo
Age: Seven
Gender: Male
Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats
Indoor or outdoor: Both required
To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit https://www.cats.org.uk/.