Eighteen adorable cats near the Black Country waiting for their forever home

Cats Protection has dozens of adorable kittens waiting for their forever home.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Herbert

Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.

Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.

Here are all of the cats in the region that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.

Bubbles

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Zeze (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Bubbles

Twilight

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Midnight (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Twilight

Midnight

Age: Female

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Twilight (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Midnight

Sue

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Dave (brother)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Sue

Dave

Age: 4 months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Sue (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Dave

Zeze

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Bubbles (sister)

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Zeze

Bullet

Age: Three

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Bullet

Casper

Age: Three

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Casper

Mashaal

Age: One

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Mashaal

Princess

Age: 10

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Tinkerbell

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Princess

Tinkerbell

Age: 10

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Princess

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Tinkerbell

Bobby

Age: Two

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Bobby

Hilda

Age: One

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Hilda

Herbert

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Zelda

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Herbert

Zelda

Age: Three months

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Herbert

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Zelda

Tippy

Age: Two

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Tippy

Boo

Age: Seven

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Boo

To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit https://www.cats.org.uk/.

