The collision happened on the Stafford Road roundabout in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View.

The emergency services descended on the roundabout on Stafford Road, which leads to Three Tuns Lane and Marsh Lane, on Sunday morning.

A motorcycle was seen lying on its side on the roundabout and traffic is now backing up on the Stafford Road.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.