Muslim youth enjoy weekend of fellowship

Members of the Ahmadi Muslim Youth Association in Wolverhampton and Walsall attended the event in Hampshire. Photo: Ahmadi Muslim Youth Association

The young members from the Walsall and Wolverhampton Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA) groups joined more than 6,000 other members at the annual youth convention in Kingsley in Hampshire.

The event, which was held from September 29 to October 1, allowed members to gather together for three days of prayer and enjoy a large number of sporting and academic activities, including a barbeque competition and a chance to talk about faith and everyday life by the fireside.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association member Athar Mirza was one of the participants and spoke about the highlights of the weekend.

He said: "More than 6,000 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA) gathered for three days to pray, increase their brotherhood, and enjoy the plethora of activities arranged for them to enjoy.

"The annual youth convention included both sporting and academic competitions catering for all.

"This was accompanied by a barbeque competition, various games, and late fireside talks about the realities of faith and everyday life.

"The highlight of the retreat was the speech delivered by the spiritual head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad."

Reciting after their Caliph (spiritual leader), the Ahmadiyya youth pledged the following: “I solemnly pledge that I shall always be ready to sacrifice my life, wealth, time and honour for the sake of my faith, country and nation.”

Mr Mirza said: "It should be noted that for Ahmadi Muslims, no distinction is drawn between the service of our faith and that of our nation because our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) reminded us that 'Love of one's country is a part of faith.'

"Events like these are an amazing opportunity to instil the peaceful teachings of Islam into our youth and remind them of our obligations to God and his creation."