Delays reported following crash in Wolverhampton

By Daniel Walton

Minor delays have been reported following a crash on a busy stretch of road in Wolverhampton.

A459, on the junction with Goldthorn Hill, where the incident took place
Roads watchdog, West Midlands Roads, reported of minor congestion on the A459, Wolverhampton Road, following a collision on Wednesday morning.

The road became partially blocked following the incident.

West Midlands Roads said: "A459 Wolverhampton Road East, near the junction with Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

"Partially blocked due to a collision. Delays in the area."

The incident has since cleared, with all traffic flowing freely.

