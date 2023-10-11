Delays reported following crash in Wolverhampton

Roads watchdog, West Midlands Roads, reported of minor congestion on the A459, Wolverhampton Road, following a collision on Wednesday morning.
The road became partially blocked following the incident.
West Midlands Roads said: "A459 Wolverhampton Road East, near the junction with Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.
"Partially blocked due to a collision. Delays in the area."
📍 A459 Wolverhampton Road East near the junction with Goldthorn Hill #Wolverhampton— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) October 11, 2023
❌ Partially blocked due to a collision.
🚗 Delays in the area.@WolvesCouncil pic.twitter.com/bsJo68WoV5
The incident has since cleared, with all traffic flowing freely.